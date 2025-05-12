Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stolen Cerberus XII strengthens U.S.-Hellenic interoperability in Greece

    GREECE

    05.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Hellenic Air Force members work together during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Throughout the exercise, three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing joined Hellenic Air Force C-130H Hercules crews to execute various airlift missions and joint training events, including low-cost low-altitude and container delivery system airdrops, static line and military free fall jumps, low-level tactical flight maneuvers, aeromedical evacuation scenarios, Airfield Marking Pattern (AMP)-4 landings, combat offloads and forklift familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Location: GR

    greece
    86th AW
    Hellenic Air Force
    37th AS
    86th AES
    Stolen Cerberus

