Stolen Cerberus XII strengthens U.S.-Hellenic interoperability in Greece

U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Hellenic Air Force members work together during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Throughout the exercise, three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing joined Hellenic Air Force C-130H Hercules crews to execute various airlift missions and joint training events, including low-cost low-altitude and container delivery system airdrops, static line and military free fall jumps, low-level tactical flight maneuvers, aeromedical evacuation scenarios, Airfield Marking Pattern (AMP)-4 landings, combat offloads and forklift familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)