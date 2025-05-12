Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Close Air Support Exercise b-roll

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct the Close Air Support Exercise event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2025. The CAS Exercise included participation from U.S. Marines with 3d MLR and F/A-18C Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron USAF, Philippine Air Force A-29B Super Tucanos with 15th Strike Wing and Combat Air Controllers with 710th Special Operations Wing, and U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawks with Carrier Air Wing 17. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962276
    VIRIN: 250424-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110992441
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Close Air Support Exercise b-roll, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan, Balikatan 25, BK25, Philippines, FriendsPartnersAllies, 3d MLR

