Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Close Air Support Exercise b-roll

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct the Close Air Support Exercise event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2025. The CAS Exercise included participation from U.S. Marines with 3d MLR and F/A-18C Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron USAF, Philippine Air Force A-29B Super Tucanos with 15th Strike Wing and Combat Air Controllers with 710th Special Operations Wing, and U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawks with Carrier Air Wing 17. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)