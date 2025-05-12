Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC Panel Explores Readiness, Lethality, and Resilience in Generating Effective Land Forces

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Panel: Ready, Lethal and Resilient
    LTG JD Johnson, United States Army Retired, Vice President, Government Solutions and Strategy, GM Defense LTG Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, Commander, United States Marine Corps Forces, Pacific MG Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, United States Army Retired, Director, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies MG Hope C. Rampy, Commanding General, United States Army Human Resources Command
    Closing Remarks
    GEN Robert B. Brown, United States Army Retired, President and CEO, Association of the United States Army

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 00:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962274
    Filename: DOD_110992408
    Length: 01:20:52
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #LANPAC2025

