U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct the counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment and the Philippine Army Armored Division. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 21 and contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: DRAMATIC TENSE TRAILER (AIRLOCK) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962273
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-MI096-1001
|PIN:
|082058
|Filename:
|DOD_110992406
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|APPARI, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Balikatan 25: Counter-Landing Live-Fire event reel, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
