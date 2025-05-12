Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO MEDEVAL Students Enhance Medical Evaluation Skills at Fort Carson Simulation Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) students conduct a simulation exercise at Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), on May 1, 2025. The exercise tested students’ ability to evaluate medical operations in a controlled hospital environment, reinforcing NATO standards for interoperability and medical readiness. Participants included military personnel from eight NATO countries, joint forces, and 4th SFAB Advisors. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962272
    VIRIN: 250501-A-FA429-5827
    Filename: DOD_110992403
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO MEDEVAL Students Enhance Medical Evaluation Skills at Fort Carson Simulation Exercise B-Roll, by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    NATO
    Advisors
    Fort Carson
    4th SFAB
    MEDEVAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download