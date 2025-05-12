NATO MEDEVAL Students Enhance Medical Evaluation Skills at Fort Carson Simulation Exercise B-Roll

NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) students conduct a simulation exercise at Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), on May 1, 2025. The exercise tested students’ ability to evaluate medical operations in a controlled hospital environment, reinforcing NATO standards for interoperability and medical readiness. Participants included military personnel from eight NATO countries, joint forces, and 4th SFAB Advisors. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)
