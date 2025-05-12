NATO MEDEVAL Students Train for Multinational Medical Readiness at Mountain Medic Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) students participate in the Mountain Medic Exercise at the U.S. Air Force Academy, on May 8, 2025. The exercise tested students’ ability to conduct medical evaluations in a simulated large-scale combat operation (LSCO) environment, incorporating joint medical support from the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The training emphasized interoperability and readiness, preparing NATO evaluators for multinational medical operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)