NATO MEDEVAL Students Train for Multinational Medical Readiness at Mountain Medic Exercise B-Roll

NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) students participate in the Mountain Medic Exercise at the U.S. Air Force Academy, on May 8, 2025. The exercise tested students’ ability to conduct medical evaluations in a simulated large-scale combat operation (LSCO) environment, incorporating joint medical support from the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The training emphasized interoperability and readiness, preparing NATO evaluators for multinational medical operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962270
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-FA429-5891
|Filename:
|DOD_110992385
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
