Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO MEDEVAL Students Train for Multinational Medical Readiness at Mountain Medic Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) students participate in the Mountain Medic Exercise at the U.S. Air Force Academy, on May 8, 2025. The exercise tested students’ ability to conduct medical evaluations in a simulated large-scale combat operation (LSCO) environment, incorporating joint medical support from the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The training emphasized interoperability and readiness, preparing NATO evaluators for multinational medical operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962270
    VIRIN: 250508-A-FA429-5891
    Filename: DOD_110992385
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO MEDEVAL Students Train for Multinational Medical Readiness at Mountain Medic Exercise B-Roll, by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    NATO
    Air Force Academy
    Advisors
    SFAC
    4th SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download