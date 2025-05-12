Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner: Transformation in Air Defense

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC25 Commander's Corner featured Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello and CSM Kelly Hart. The command duo discussed the capabilities the air defenders bring to the theater, and the unique mission of supporting not only the Army, but the Air Force as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 00:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962269
    VIRIN: 250513-D-OP218-5441
    Filename: DOD_110992382
    Length: 00:23:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner: Transformation in Air Defense, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lethality
    #LANPAC2025

