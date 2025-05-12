LANPAC25 Commander's Corner featured Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello and CSM Kelly Hart. The command duo discussed the capabilities the air defenders bring to the theater, and the unique mission of supporting not only the Army, but the Air Force as well.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 00:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962269
|VIRIN:
|250513-D-OP218-5441
|Filename:
|DOD_110992382
|Length:
|00:23:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner: Transformation in Air Defense, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.