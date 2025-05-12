Commander's Corner: Multi Domain Task Forces

LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner featured 3rd MDTF Brig. Gen. Michael Rose and 1st MDTF Col. Charles Kean spoke of the importance and capabilities of their forces in support of the Army strategy in the Indo-Pacific theater.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962267
|VIRIN:
|250513-D-OP218-2696
|Filename:
|DOD_110992342
|Length:
|00:40:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
