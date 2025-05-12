Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's Corner: Multi Domain Task Forces

    05.13.2025

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner featured 3rd MDTF Brig. Gen. Michael Rose and 1st MDTF Col. Charles Kean spoke of the importance and capabilities of their forces in support of the Army strategy in the Indo-Pacific theater.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962267
    VIRIN: 250513-D-OP218-2696
    Filename: DOD_110992342
    Length: 00:40:15
