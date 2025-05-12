Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNHO hosts large mass casualty exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rich Greenfield, director of expeditionary medicine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, talks about a large-scale mass casualty exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. Volunteers gathered for moulage to play as simulated patients to challenge hospital and emergency response staff from military agencies across Okinawa to prepare for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 21:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962263
    VIRIN: 250513-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110992288
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNHO hosts large mass casualty exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    USMC
    USN
    American Forces Network Pacific
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network (AFN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download