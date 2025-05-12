USNHO hosts large mass casualty exercise

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rich Greenfield, director of expeditionary medicine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, talks about a large-scale mass casualty exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. Volunteers gathered for moulage to play as simulated patients to challenge hospital and emergency response staff from military agencies across Okinawa to prepare for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
