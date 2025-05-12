U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, participate in Exercise Balikatan 25 near Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 21 - May 7, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Production Music: The Hope That Remains composed by Frederik Wiedmann/universalproductionmusic.com)
This work, Balikatan 25: MRF – D 25.3, PMC, ADF participate in Balikatan 25, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
