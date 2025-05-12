Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF – D 25.3, PMC, ADF participate in Balikatan 25

    PUERTA PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, participate in Exercise Balikatan 25 near Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 21 - May 7, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Production Music: The Hope That Remains composed by Frederik Wiedmann/universalproductionmusic.com)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 01:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962262
    VIRIN: 250508-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_110992280
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: PUERTA PRINCESA, PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: MRF – D 25.3, PMC, ADF participate in Balikatan 25, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan 25; FriendsPartnersAllies; BK25; Balikatan; MRF-D 25.3; Philippines

