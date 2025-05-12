LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner SFC Marcel Blood from HQDA discusses the Army Chief of Staff's initiative to get innovative writing and more reading to the Soldier level.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962261
|VIRIN:
|250513-D-OP218-4466
|Filename:
|DOD_110992246
|Length:
|00:27:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander's Corner: The Harding Project, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.