Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Corner: The Harding Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC 2025 Commander's Corner SFC Marcel Blood from HQDA discusses the Army Chief of Staff's initiative to get innovative writing and more reading to the Soldier level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962261
    VIRIN: 250513-D-OP218-4466
    Filename: DOD_110992246
    Length: 00:27:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Corner: The Harding Project, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LANPAC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download