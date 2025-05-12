Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Joint Interior Lines for a Secure Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    HONOLULU — The U.S. Army prioritizes teamwork, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain peace and security in the vast and complex Indo-Pacific region. At the heart of this effort is a focus on strengthening what the Army calls "joint interior lines," the essential links that enable the U.S. military and its allies to operate effectively together.

