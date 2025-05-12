Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    U.S. Army Soldiers, veterans and community members carry the Army Flag along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreational Trail following special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Sloat Monument, Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9.

    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Army250RuckMarch
    Army 250th
    Army 250th Birthday

