U.S. Army Soldiers, veterans and community members carry the Army Flag along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreational Trail following special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Sloat Monument, Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962256
|VIRIN:
|250509-O-XY043-2485
|Filename:
|DOD_110992041
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march, by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
