    Defense Leaders Discuss Missile Defense Activities for FY26 Budget

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department leaders meet with the Senate Armed Services Committee strategic forces subcommittee in Washington, May 13, 2025, to discuss missile defense activities and review the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2026, as well as the Future Years Defense Program. Testifying today are: Andrea Yaffe, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath A. Collins, Missile Defense Agency director; and Army Lt. Gen. Robert A. Rasch Jr., director of Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

