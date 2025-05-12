Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | Non-Lethal Weapons Course

    04.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a non-lethal weapons course at Marine Corps Base Stone Bay, April 28-May 1st, 2025. The non-lethal weapons course teaches students about weapons that are explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate personnel or materiel while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel, and undesired damage to property and the environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 18:52
    Length: 00:02:00
    USMC
    22d MEU
    MCMAP
    II MEF
    PTP
    non-lethal weapons course

