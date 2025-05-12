22nd MEU | Non-Lethal Weapons Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a non-lethal weapons course at Marine Corps Base Stone Bay, April 28-May 1st, 2025. The non-lethal weapons course teaches students about weapons that are explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate personnel or materiel while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel, and undesired damage to property and the environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)