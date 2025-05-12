Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Minden FARP JRTC 25-07 B-roll

    MINDEN, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) for AH-64 Apaches supporting 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne"'s trip at Camp Minden, La. on May 8, 2025. The air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, Ky. to Fort Johnson, La. (B-roll package by SFC Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division (AA) PAO)

    Interview with:

    Capt. John Mlinarcik
    Commander, Forward Support Company, Task Force No Mercy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962241
    VIRIN: 250508-A-KQ181-8135
    Filename: DOD_110991858
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MINDEN, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Minden FARP JRTC 25-07 B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    Apache
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    L2A2
    JRTC 25-07

