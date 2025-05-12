Camp Minden FARP JRTC 25-07 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) for AH-64 Apaches supporting 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne"'s trip at Camp Minden, La. on May 8, 2025. The air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, Ky. to Fort Johnson, La. (B-roll package by SFC Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division (AA) PAO)



Interview with:



Capt. John Mlinarcik

Commander, Forward Support Company, Task Force No Mercy