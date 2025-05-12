Soldiers from 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) for AH-64 Apaches supporting 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne"'s trip at Camp Minden, La. on May 8, 2025. The air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, Ky. to Fort Johnson, La. (B-roll package by SFC Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division (AA) PAO)
Interview with:
Capt. John Mlinarcik
Commander, Forward Support Company, Task Force No Mercy
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962241
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-KQ181-8135
|Filename:
|DOD_110991858
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MINDEN, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Minden FARP JRTC 25-07 B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.