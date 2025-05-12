U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the obstacle course during
the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was
designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical
abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the
United States Europe and Africa BSC in August.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962240
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-CT809-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_110991826
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2- 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Obstacle Course, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
