V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2- 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Obstacle Course

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the obstacle course during

the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was

designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical

abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the

United States Europe and Africa BSC in August.