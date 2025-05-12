Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2- 2CR Obstacle Course

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.13.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment complete the obstacle course during
    the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was
    designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical
    abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the
    United States Europe and Africa BSC in August.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962239
    VIRIN: 250513-A-CT809-8703
    Filename: DOD_110991820
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2- 2CR Obstacle Course, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stronger together
    VCORPS
    BSC
    BestSquad25

