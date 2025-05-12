Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 APBI Recap

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    May 5-8, 2025, the #MICC hosted its virtual #APBI event — our single, command-wide effort open to small businesses and large industry partners nationwide.

    Attendees heard directly from contracting officials as they outlined forecasted contract requirements from the rest of FY25 through early FY28.

    This event reinforces our commitment to transparency, readiness, and strategic industry engagement across the force.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962238
    VIRIN: 250508-O-HP256-1147
    Filename: DOD_110991789
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

