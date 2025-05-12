May 5-8, 2025, the #MICC hosted its virtual #APBI event — our single, command-wide effort open to small businesses and large industry partners nationwide.
Attendees heard directly from contracting officials as they outlined forecasted contract requirements from the rest of FY25 through early FY28.
This event reinforces our commitment to transparency, readiness, and strategic industry engagement across the force.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962238
|VIRIN:
|250508-O-HP256-1147
|Filename:
|DOD_110991789
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 APBI Recap, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
