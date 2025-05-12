Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Airman Training B-Roll

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School students assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing carry out their Mission-Ready Airman exercise with base volunteers role-playing as friendly and armed simulated adversaries, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Students engaged in practical scenarios, including base security, clearing simulated armed enemy terrain, and navigating friendly and hostile civilian encounters. This hands-on training was vital in bridging classroom instruction to real-life scenarios, allowing ALS students to put their field skills into practice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    troop movement
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    clearing buildings
    Leadership Exercise
    Development & Training

