Ready Airman Training B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School students assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing carry out their Mission-Ready Airman exercise with base volunteers role-playing as friendly and armed simulated adversaries, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Students engaged in practical scenarios, including base security, clearing simulated armed enemy terrain, and navigating friendly and hostile civilian encounters. This hands-on training was vital in bridging classroom instruction to real-life scenarios, allowing ALS students to put their field skills into practice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)