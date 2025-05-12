Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp House Wildfire interview with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Baum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIMSON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Anthony Housey, Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper and Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard's Army Chief Warrant Officer Nick Baum talks about his unit's efforts to assist in fighting the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson, Minnesota, May 13, 2025. Currently the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, Minnesota, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more that 20 Airmen and Soldiers, three UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and two fueling trucks to the overall effort. (B-roll video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Newbanks and Tony Housey; Interview by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962232
    VIRIN: 250513-A-BC699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110991718
    Length: 00:07:08
    Location: BRIMSON, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp House Wildfire interview with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Baum, by Anthony Housey, SFC Ben Houtkooper and SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Operations
    Wildfire
    Minnesota National Gaurd
    Camp House Wildfire
    Jenkins Creek Wildfire
    Munger Shaw Wildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download