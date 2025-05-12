The Minnesota National Guard's Army Chief Warrant Officer Nick Baum talks about his unit's efforts to assist in fighting the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson, Minnesota, May 13, 2025. Currently the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, Minnesota, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more that 20 Airmen and Soldiers, three UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and two fueling trucks to the overall effort. (B-roll video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Newbanks and Tony Housey; Interview by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962232
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-BC699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110991718
|Length:
|00:07:08
|Location:
|BRIMSON, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Camp House Wildfire interview with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Baum, by Anthony Housey, SFC Ben Houtkooper and SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.