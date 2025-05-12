Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health = Mission Readiness

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Tim Ralston, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander and U.S. Navy Lt. Maria Kennedy, 15th OMRS licensed clinical social worker, discuss the importance of mental health for service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2025. Mental Health Awareness Month underscores the connection between psychological well-being and mission readiness, reinforcing the Department of the Air Force’s commitment to embedded care and proactive support across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962229
    VIRIN: 250508-F-PA224-9315
    Filename: DOD_110991627
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health = Mission Readiness, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

