Mental Health = Mission Readiness

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tim Ralston, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander and U.S. Navy Lt. Maria Kennedy, 15th OMRS licensed clinical social worker, discuss the importance of mental health for service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2025. Mental Health Awareness Month underscores the connection between psychological well-being and mission readiness, reinforcing the Department of the Air Force’s commitment to embedded care and proactive support across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)