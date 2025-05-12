A Legacy of Care: Naval Medical Forces Pacific celebrates the Navy Nurse Corps’ 117th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the U.S. Navy celebrates the 117th Birthday of the Nurse Corps, Naval Medical Forces Pacific highlights the dedicated service of Navy nurses throughout history and their critical role in modern warfighter medical readiness. The evolution of the Nurse Corps showcases the unwavering commitment of these medical professionals to providing expert care – from the battlefields of the past to the front lines of today. Hear from Navy Nurses themselves as they explain how their work directly impacts the ability of Sailors and Marines to stay in the fight. Happy birthday Nurse Corps!