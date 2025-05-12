1-507 PIR AIRBORNE OPEATION (WATER)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts an Airborne Water Jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), into Pirate Drop Zone, Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for future Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)