1-507 PIR AIRBORNE OPEATION (WATER)

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts an Airborne Water Jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), into Pirate Drop Zone, Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for future Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962199
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-BZ540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110991311
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
