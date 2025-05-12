Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-507 PIR AIRBORNE OPEATION (WATER)

    FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts an Airborne Water Jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), into Pirate Drop Zone, Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for future Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962199
    VIRIN: 250509-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_110991311
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, US

    paratroopers
    Jumpmaster
    Airborne
    507th PIR
    MC6 parachute
    UH-60 Blackhawk

