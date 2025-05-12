Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Thermoforming kit boxes

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    #TacticalTuesday John Montgomery, a tubing mechanic in the FRCSE tubing shop, uses a drape forming machine to heat and shape 1/4-inch thick, 4-foot-by-4-foot plastic sheets into molds using a thermoforming process. After forming, the molds are cooled, cut to size, and routed in the machine shop to create finished edges. Montgomery creates about 50 molds per year to be used as kit boxes for the engines department. The kit boxes improve efficiency in the engine shop, ensuring timely fleet readiness and supporting mission objectives.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville
    fleet readiness
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    thermoplastic
    plastic molds

