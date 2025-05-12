#TacticalTuesday John Montgomery, a tubing mechanic in the FRCSE tubing shop, uses a drape forming machine to heat and shape 1/4-inch thick, 4-foot-by-4-foot plastic sheets into molds using a thermoforming process. After forming, the molds are cooled, cut to size, and routed in the machine shop to create finished edges. Montgomery creates about 50 molds per year to be used as kit boxes for the engines department. The kit boxes improve efficiency in the engine shop, ensuring timely fleet readiness and supporting mission objectives.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962177
|VIRIN:
|250313-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110991088
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Thermoforming kit boxes, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.