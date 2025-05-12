Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Thermoforming kit boxes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TacticalTuesday John Montgomery, a tubing mechanic in the FRCSE tubing shop, uses a drape forming machine to heat and shape 1/4-inch thick, 4-foot-by-4-foot plastic sheets into molds using a thermoforming process. After forming, the molds are cooled, cut to size, and routed in the machine shop to create finished edges. Montgomery creates about 50 molds per year to be used as kit boxes for the engines department. The kit boxes improve efficiency in the engine shop, ensuring timely fleet readiness and supporting mission objectives.