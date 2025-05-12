video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss Rail Yard Groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant expansion that enhances the military installation's current logistical capacity.



Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher, U.S. Congresswoman of the City of El Paso, Veronica Escobar and Fort Bliss Locomotive Engineer, Victor Roman, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 22, 2025, to discuss how the rail yard expansion benefits not only Fort Bliss, but the local community as well.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)