    Fort Bliss Rail Yard Groundbreaking Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Rail Yard Groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant expansion that enhances the military installation's current logistical capacity.

    Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher, U.S. Congresswoman of the City of El Paso, Veronica Escobar and Fort Bliss Locomotive Engineer, Victor Roman, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 22, 2025, to discuss how the rail yard expansion benefits not only Fort Bliss, but the local community as well.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 962174
    VIRIN: 250422-A-PT036-6208
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_110990990
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

