Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Milestones: 85th Fighter Group Reaches Initial Operational Capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force’s 85th Fighter Group celebrated its Initial Operational Capability during a ceremony May 9, 2025, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas. This video showcases historic milestones achieved since the activation of the 85th Fighter Group in July 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962167
    VIRIN: 250509-F-SH842-5629
    Filename: DOD_110990807
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milestones: 85th Fighter Group Reaches Initial Operational Capability, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot training
    Fort Smith
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Ebbing ANGB
    85th Fighter Group
    F-35A Lighning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download