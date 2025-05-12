The U.S. Air Force’s 85th Fighter Group celebrated its Initial Operational Capability during a ceremony May 9, 2025, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas. This video showcases historic milestones achieved since the activation of the 85th Fighter Group in July 2024.
|05.09.2025
|05.13.2025 12:54
|Package
|962167
|250509-F-SH842-5629
|DOD_110990807
|00:02:00
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
This work, Milestones: 85th Fighter Group Reaches Initial Operational Capability, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
