    CENTAM Guardian 25 Opening Ceremony BROLL Stringer

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    CENTAM Guardian kicks off at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. The video footage contains opening remarks from the U.S. Embassy, the Guatemalan band performing various national anthems, honor guard detail marching, formations from all the participating countries on the field and a remark from one of the U.S. Army participants.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962161
    VIRIN: 250512-F-MZ237-4001
    PIN: 4001
    Filename: DOD_110990712
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    Free and Open Seas
    Agile Forces
    CG25
    CentAm Guardian 25

