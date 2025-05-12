CENTAM Guardian 25 Opening Ceremony BROLL Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CENTAM Guardian kicks off at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. The video footage contains opening remarks from the U.S. Embassy, the Guatemalan band performing various national anthems, honor guard detail marching, formations from all the participating countries on the field and a remark from one of the U.S. Army participants.