CENTAM Guardian 25 Opening Ceremony BROLL Stringer

CENTAM Guardian kicks off at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. The video footage contains opening remarks from the U.S. Embassy, the Guatemalan band performing various national anthems, honor guard detail marching, formations from all the participating countries on the field and a remark from one of the U.S. Army participants.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962161
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-MZ237-4001
|PIN:
|4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110990712
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
