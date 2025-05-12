Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPERATION Kids 2025 B-Roll

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    B-roll from Goodfellow Air Force Base's annual OPERATION Kids on April 26 2025

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962157
    VIRIN: 250426-F-CK819-1002
    Filename: DOD_110990680
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPERATION Kids 2025 B-Roll, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    AETC
    Goodfellow
    Operation Kids

