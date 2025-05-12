Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise for Swift Response 25

    NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 13, 2025. The JFE emphasized the Division's ability to demonstrate its rapid deployment capabilities, joint interoperability, and operational readiness alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962148
    VIRIN: 250513-A-YK067-1002
    Filename: DOD_110990628
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise for Swift Response 25, by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd ABN Div
    paratrooper
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

