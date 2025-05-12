Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 13, 2025. The JFE emphasized the Division's ability to demonstrate its rapid deployment capabilities, joint interoperability, and operational readiness alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962148
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-YK067-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110990628
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
