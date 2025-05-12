Gathering of Eagles John "Lucky" Luckadoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Command and Staff College held their 2025 Gathering of Eagles event. Air Command and Staff College’s Gathering of Eagles program is a annual educational event geared to allow the local community and military members to learn from and honor men and women (our Eagles) who have made significant contributions to air, space, and cyberspace power.(U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)