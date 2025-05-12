Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering of Eagles Gen. Marc Sasseville

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor and Damien Thomas

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Command and Staff College held their 2025 Gathering of Eagles event. Air Command and Staff College’s Gathering of Eagles program is a annual educational event geared to allow the local community and military members to learn from and honor men and women (our Eagles) who have made significant contributions to air, space, and cyberspace power.(U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962143
    VIRIN: 250213-F-BL084-5813
    Filename: DOD_110990576
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gathering of Eagles Gen. Marc Sasseville, by Ronny Taylor and Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

