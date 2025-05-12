This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile inventory module which empowers medical logistics officers with full control over blood product supplies, effortlessly monitoring, shipping, receiving, and updating stock. This supports clinicians in delivering blood solutions for warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962140
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-EF526-8614
|Filename:
|DOD_110990537
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Mobile Inventory Module, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.