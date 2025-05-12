video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, brings together more than 1,000 personnel from 26 nations, six regional organizations, and multiple U.S. government agencies to train in land, air, sea, and cyber domains from April 26 to May 8 through six integrated tracks: ground, maritime, cyber, Caribbean Task Force, special operations forces and interagency, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Russell)