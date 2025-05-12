Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. John Russell 

    U.S. Army South

    TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, brings together more than 1,000 personnel from 26 nations, six regional organizations, and multiple U.S. government agencies to train in land, air, sea, and cyber domains from April 26 to May 8 through six integrated tracks: ground, maritime, cyber, Caribbean Task Force, special operations forces and interagency, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:11
    Location: TT

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    TW 25

