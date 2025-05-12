TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, brings together more than 1,000 personnel from 26 nations, six regional organizations, and multiple U.S. government agencies to train in land, air, sea, and cyber domains from April 26 to May 8 through six integrated tracks: ground, maritime, cyber, Caribbean Task Force, special operations forces and interagency, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Russell)
