Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Carneiro speaks about medical civic action program during African Lion 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUMBUNGU, GHANA

    05.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Carneiro, independent duty corpsman, 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, talks about his experience working with the Ghana Armed Forces in the Medical Civic Action Program (MEDCAP) during African Lion 25 (AL25), May 8–10, 2025, in Kumbungu, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962131
    VIRIN: 250509-A-YA103-3867
    PIN: 3867
    Filename: DOD_110990401
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KUMBUNGU, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Carneiro speaks about medical civic action program during African Lion 25, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Aid
    Marine Corps
    United States Navy
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Corps Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download