    (A-roll) AFN Naples Interview - Water Safety Training

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250507-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 7, 2025) - AFN Naples Interview with Anthony Carotenuto, Navy & Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, Environmental Programs Directorate, Drinking Water Division Supervisor, highlighting the Navy & Marine Corps Drinking Water Safety Training at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 7, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962118
    VIRIN: 250507-N-JA925-1002
    Filename: DOD_110990212
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (A-roll) AFN Naples Interview - Water Safety Training, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    AFN

