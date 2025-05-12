Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2: Obstacle Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the obstacle course during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    “No Going Back” by Jon Reid is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962114
    VIRIN: 250513-A-CK914-7092
    Filename: DOD_110990190
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2: Obstacle Course, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquadCompetition
    BestSquad25

