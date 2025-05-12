V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2: Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the obstacle course during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



“No Going Back” by Jon Reid is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com