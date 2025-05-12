250507-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 7, 2025) - AFN Naples B-roll highlighting the Navy & Marine Corps Drinking Water Safety Training at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 7, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962111
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110990171
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-roll) NSA Naples Navy & Marine Corps Drinking Water Safety Training, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.