Arizona National Guard members inspect train cars near Nogales, Arizona, for hidden contraband

Arizona Army National Guard members investigate a concealment inside a grain hopper railcar entering the U.S. from Mexico near Rio Rico rail yard Nogales, Arizona, April 30, 2025. Working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Guard supports Task Force Stopping Arizona Fentanyl Epidemic (Task Force SAFE) in identifying and disrupting smuggling activity at the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|04.30.2025
|05.13.2025 09:46
|Package
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
