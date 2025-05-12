Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard members inspect train cars near Nogales, Arizona, for hidden contraband

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Arizona Army National Guard members investigate a concealment inside a grain hopper railcar entering the U.S. from Mexico near Rio Rico rail yard Nogales, Arizona, April 30, 2025. Working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Guard supports Task Force Stopping Arizona Fentanyl Epidemic (Task Force SAFE) in identifying and disrupting smuggling activity at the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962108
    VIRIN: 250430-A-AW306-3130
    Filename: DOD_110990162
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    National Guard
    AZNG
    counterdrug operations
    Southern Border Mission 2025
    TF SAFE

