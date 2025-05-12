Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division's Panther Brigade conducts Joint Force Entry into Norway during Swift Response

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, along with Hungarian and Norwegian paratroopers, conduct integrated Joint Force Entry training in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025 during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962106
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OE370-5227
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110990141
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

    362nd MPAD
    Paratoopers
    361st TPASE
    DefenderEruope
    Stronger Together
    82nd Airborne Division

