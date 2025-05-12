The WINN-Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Nurses Week, we’re highlighting the powerhouse of specialties that drive patient care and warfighter readiness at Winn Army Community Hospital. From emergency and critical care to labor & delivery, case management, behavioral health, and public health—our nurses are trained professionals committed to ensuring our Soldiers and families stay healthy, resilient, and ready.

Every specialty is vital in building and sustaining a medically ready force. Their expertise saves lives. Their dedication strengthens the mission.