The WINN-Team

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    This Nurses Week, we’re highlighting the powerhouse of specialties that drive patient care and warfighter readiness at Winn Army Community Hospital. From emergency and critical care to labor & delivery, case management, behavioral health, and public health—our nurses are trained professionals committed to ensuring our Soldiers and families stay healthy, resilient, and ready.
    Every specialty is vital in building and sustaining a medically ready force. Their expertise saves lives. Their dedication strengthens the mission.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 09:46
