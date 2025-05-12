This Nurses Week, we’re highlighting the powerhouse of specialties that drive patient care and warfighter readiness at Winn Army Community Hospital. From emergency and critical care to labor & delivery, case management, behavioral health, and public health—our nurses are trained professionals committed to ensuring our Soldiers and families stay healthy, resilient, and ready.
Every specialty is vital in building and sustaining a medically ready force. Their expertise saves lives. Their dedication strengthens the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962105
|VIRIN:
|250512-O-TY372-2965
|Filename:
|DOD_110990127
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The WINN-Team, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
