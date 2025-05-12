Arizona National Guard Task Force SAFE supports drug interdiction near Nogales, Arizona

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962100" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arizona Army National Guard members assigned to the Arizona Counterdrug Task Force inspect railcars at the Rio Rico train station near Nogales, Ariz., April 30, 2025. The rail teams work alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection under Task Force Stopping Arizona Fentanyl Epidemic (Task Force SAFE) to help detect and deter the smuggling of narcotics at the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)