Arizona National Guard Task Force SAFE supports drug interdiction near Nogales, Arizona

Arizona Army National Guard members assigned to the Arizona Counterdrug Task Force inspect railcars at the Rio Rico train station near Nogales, Ariz., April 30, 2025. The rail teams work alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection under Task Force Stopping Arizona Fentanyl Epidemic (Task Force SAFE) to help detect and deter the smuggling of narcotics at the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|04.30.2025
Date Posted: 05.13.2025
|Package
|962100
VIRIN: 250430-A-AW306-3723
|DOD_110989962
|00:00:57
|ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
