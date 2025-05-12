Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the obstacle course during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. This obstacle course was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
-Shot List-
00:00 - 00:06 Slate
00:06 - 03:18 U.S. Soldiers conduct the obstacle course
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962094
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-CK914-2856
|Filename:
|DOD_110989871
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2: Obstacle Course, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
