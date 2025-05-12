B-roll: African Lion 2025 opens in Morocco, strengthening regional security corporation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and multinational partner forces attend the opening ceremony of African Lion 2025 (AL25) at Agadir, Morocco, May 12, 2025. Senior U.S. and Moroccan leaders spoke, thanking each other for the partnership and welcoming everyone to the start of the exercise. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Rack Focus of National flags and African Lion 2025 Background

(00:07:03) LONG SHOT: US and Moroccan Senior Leaders walking alongside each other

(00:21:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Rack Focus of US and Moroccan Flag

(00:27:09) MEDIUM SHOT: US and Moroccan servicemember having a discussion

(00:33:07) MEDIUM SHOT: US and Moroccan servicemember having a discussion

(00:37:13) MEDIUM SHOT: US Soldier listening to speaker

(00:44:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, Morocco Southern Zone commanding general, center, giving a speech

(00:49:25) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Cederman, the Deputy Commanding General - Reserve, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, gives a speech

(00:57:02) LONG SHOT: A U.S. Soldier watching U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Cederman giving an opening speech

(01:05:17) LONG SHOT: Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, Morocco Southern Zone commanding general, applauds after a speech

(01:08:21) CLOSE UP SHOT: Terrain Model Kit of Morocco

(01:14:02) LONG SHOT: Moroccan Armed Force Soldier places markers on a Terrain Model Kit of Morocco

(01:27:16) CLOSE UP: Moroccan Armed Force Soldier places markers on a Terrain Model Kit of Morocco