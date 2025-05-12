5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025 (B Roll Package 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



5-4 ADAR supports exercise Formidable Shield 2025 with short range air defense from the SGT Stout from 5-9 May, 2025, in Andøya, Norway. Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)