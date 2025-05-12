Coastal Cliffs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962064" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yangnam Jusangjeolli is a stunning coastal rock formation created in Gyeongju, South Korea. These hexagonal basalt columns were formed by the rapid cooling of lava from ancient volcanic activity. The cliffs create a dramatic landscape where the sea crashes against the uniquely shaped rocks, making it a popular spot for sightseeing and photography. It is a unique coastal rock formation in Gyeongju, formed by ancient volcanic activity. Scenic ocean views can be enjoyed from the observatory, with the Full Story trail offering a pleasant walk along the cliffs. It's peaceful spot perfect for photos and a short getaway.