Coastal Cliffs

Yangnam Jusangjeolli is a stunning coastal rock formation created in Gyeongju, South Korea. These hexagonal basalt columns were formed by the rapid cooling of lava from ancient volcanic activity. The cliffs create a dramatic landscape where the sea crashes against the uniquely shaped rocks, making it a popular spot for sightseeing and photography. It is a unique coastal rock formation in Gyeongju, formed by ancient volcanic activity. Scenic ocean views can be enjoyed from the observatory, with the Full Story trail offering a pleasant walk along the cliffs. It's peaceful spot perfect for photos and a short getaway.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 22:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962064
|VIRIN:
|250430-O-PQ498-8426
|Filename:
|DOD_110989052
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
