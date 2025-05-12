Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coastal Cliffs

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Yangnam Jusangjeolli is a stunning coastal rock formation created in Gyeongju, South Korea. These hexagonal basalt columns were formed by the rapid cooling of lava from ancient volcanic activity. The cliffs create a dramatic landscape where the sea crashes against the uniquely shaped rocks, making it a popular spot for sightseeing and photography. It is a unique coastal rock formation in Gyeongju, formed by ancient volcanic activity. Scenic ocean views can be enjoyed from the observatory, with the Full Story trail offering a pleasant walk along the cliffs. It's peaceful spot perfect for photos and a short getaway.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 22:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962064
    VIRIN: 250430-O-PQ498-8426
    Filename: DOD_110989052
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Cliffs, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

