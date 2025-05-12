Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz SKAGGS Urban Training Complex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    This video depicts the different training areas on the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz's Skaggs Urban Training Complex, Guam, April 28, 2025. The training complex includes a military operations in urban terrain town, a combat vehicle operators' course, and a live-fire shoot house. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll Package by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962063
    VIRIN: 250428-M-SG132-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110989042
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz SKAGGS Urban Training Complex, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Training & Combat Readiness
    Indo Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download