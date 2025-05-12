Camp Blaz SKAGGS Urban Training Complex

This video depicts the different training areas on the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz's Skaggs Urban Training Complex, Guam, April 28, 2025. The training complex includes a military operations in urban terrain town, a combat vehicle operators' course, and a live-fire shoot house. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll Package by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
