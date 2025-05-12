Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Signs SAPR Proclamation

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill and Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) sign the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Proclamation on JBPHH, Apr. 23. The SAPR proclamation emphasizes Navy leadership’s commitment to eliminating sexual assault and creating a safe, respectful environment for all personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962045
    VIRIN: 250512-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110988911
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    SAPR; Stephen Barnett; Marc Williams; Samuel White; Jessica Beard; Melvin J. Gonzalvo

