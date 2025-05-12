U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct breaching operations during a raid leaders course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2025. EOTG is a section of the I MEF command element that trains and evaluates Marine units in select individual and collective tasks to enhance their tactics, techniques, and procedures for raid operations during future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962042
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-EH070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110988559
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 1st Marines conducts breaching operations during EOTG raid leaders course, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
